Domestic violence affects too many, says Kelowna Women's Shelter

Conversation on violence

Photo: Contributed Michelle Dickie, executive director of the Kelowna Women's Shelter, wants a conversation about domestic violence.

Michelle Dickie knows all too well the toll domestic violence is taking on this community.

As the executive director of the Kelowna Women's Shelter, Dickie assists its victims every day.

It's why a Tuesday rally calling for changes to legislation dealing with domestic violence in the name of slain Kelowna woman, Bailey McCourt was all the more impactful to her.

"This devastating incident is a very stark reminder that domestic violence is a very real issue in our community," Dickie said.

Dickie said one-in-three people in Canada are impacted by domestic violence.

"It's not a personal issue, it's a community issue that impacts everyone; our colleagues, friends and family," Dickie said.

As an organization, they offer programs and services, including our 24 hour support line, that anybody can call if they're impacted or have questions about domestic violence.

"One of the big things is that, no matter what, it's the abuser that's at fault, they chose to do that," Dickie said.

"Part of the conversation is that we need to bring education and awareness into our community so that every door can be the right door."

To meet that aim the Kelowna Women's Shelter and REAL Talk by Sagesse, is bringing a free information session to the community, called Voices for Change.

"What it will do is create conversations and bring awareness to the signs of domestic violence and how to support somebody safely, so that every door can be the right door when somebody needs help," she said.

The Oct. 3, event is a live online event and tickets are available online.