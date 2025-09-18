Kelowna News

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue next year

Photo: Contributed A Chipotle restaurant in National City, Calif.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Kelowna.

A company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday the popular restaurant chain, which was founded in Denver in 1993, will be opening next year at 1950 Harvey Ave., which is currently home to a TD Canada Trust branch.

The Kelowna restaurant will be Chipotle’s 20th in B.C. and 64th in Canada. It will be the first B.C. location outside of the Lower Mainland and Victoria.

There are approximately 3,700 Chipotle restaurants around the world that serve tacos, burritos, salads, bowls and more.

The company is looking for approximately 30 employees to get its newest restaurant off the ground. Chipotle is offering to employees a $200 referral bonus for other crew members and a $750 bonus for an apprentice or general manager.

The company also offers tuition reimbursement, retirement savings matching and access to mental health care. More information about hiring can be found here.

TD Canada Trust posted signage several months ago that it would be closing the Harvey Avenue location on Oct. 3. Customer accounts will be transferred to its Dilworth Centre branch, which offers longer hours and more services.

“We remain committed to serving Kelowna and look forward to welcoming customers to our six branches in the area, including our new location in Mission Village at the Ponds opening this fall,” TD Bank Group corporate and public affairs senior manager Mick Ramos wrote in an email.

CORRECTION: The new Chipotle location will open in 2026. Incorrect information supplied by the company appeared in a previous version of this story.