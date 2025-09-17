One in custody after suspicious death in Kelowna
Arrest after suspicious death
UPDATE 1:55 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP have one person in custody after a suspicious death on Perth Road in Rutland.
“One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident. We believe this is an isolated matter and there is no increased risk to public safety,” says RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Laura Pollock.
Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Perth Road at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday and they remain on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
“Police are currently on scene and investigating a suspicious death in the residence,” says Sgt. Pollock.
RCMP says the investigation remains ongoing, and no other details can be released at this time.
UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.
Police are investigating a death at a home in Rutland.
A neighbour of a Perth Road home now wrapped in police tape says officers told them a woman has died in what they are calling a “police incident.”
The resident told Castanet that RCMP officers were canvassing the area Wednesday morning, going door to door asking for information or surveillance footage.
"A woman is deceased," the neighbour said, adding that no further details were provided about the circumstances of the death.
"They said it's a police incident," the neighbour added.
Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment and is awaiting a response.
ORIGINAL: 10:19
Kelowna RCMP have taped off a home on Perth Road in Rutland Wednesday morning.
Castanet reporter Madison Reeve is on the scene and says officers are going door to door speaking with neighbours.
A photo from the scene shows a pickup truck parked in front of a home in the 400 block of Perth Road, surrounded by police tape.
Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
More Kelowna News
- E. coli in Pizza PopsCanada - 1:54 pm
- Purple haze over DeltaMetro Vancouver - 1:52 pm
- Tough on holiday travellers Metro Vancouver - 1:49 pm
- Nursing home explosionPennsylvania - 1:47 pm
- Massive culvert replacedHighway 3 - 1:35 pm
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Puddlepop Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library