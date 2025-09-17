Kelowna News

One in custody after suspicious death in Kelowna

Arrest after suspicious death

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have one person in custody after a suspicious death on Perth Road in Rutland.

“One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident. We believe this is an isolated matter and there is no increased risk to public safety,” says RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Laura Pollock.

Police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Perth Road at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday and they remain on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

“Police are currently on scene and investigating a suspicious death in the residence,” says Sgt. Pollock.



RCMP says the investigation remains ongoing, and no other details can be released at this time.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

Police are investigating a death at a home in Rutland.

A neighbour of a Perth Road home now wrapped in police tape says officers told them a woman has died in what they are calling a “police incident.”

The resident told Castanet that RCMP officers were canvassing the area Wednesday morning, going door to door asking for information or surveillance footage.

"A woman is deceased," the neighbour said, adding that no further details were provided about the circumstances of the death.

"They said it's a police incident," the neighbour added.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment and is awaiting a response.

ORIGINAL: 10:19

Kelowna RCMP have taped off a home on Perth Road in Rutland Wednesday morning.

Castanet reporter Madison Reeve is on the scene and says officers are going door to door speaking with neighbours.

A photo from the scene shows a pickup truck parked in front of a home in the 400 block of Perth Road, surrounded by police tape.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.