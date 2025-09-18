Kelowna News

Music for the Mighty returns to support Okanagan families with sick children

Concert supporting sick kids

Madison Reeve

Music for the Mighty returns to Kelowna on Oct. 3 for its second year.

The fundraiser will be held at Revelry Food+Music Hub, and aims to raise $75,000 for the BC Children’s Hospital Social Work Fund.

The fund helps families with seriously ill children pay for non-medical costs like travel, food, and places to stay while their child is in care.

Two local mothers, Toni Nicholls and Susan Peters, are sharing their stories to show why this support is so important.

Toni’s daughter, Rylie, passed away in 2023 at just five years old after a two-year fight with stage four neuroblastoma. She spent more than a year at BC Children’s Hospital.

“People say save money for a rainy day, but when a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, there is no amount of savings that you could do to prepare for the financial hardship that you have to go through when you are taking care of your child,” Toni said.

Susan is still in the middle of that journey. Her three-year-old daughter, Raven, has cockayne syndrome, a rare and terminal genetic disorder. Raven has had multiple surgeries and lives with hearing and vision loss, as well as seizures. With three other young kids at home, the family has relied on the Social Work Fund for help.

“It shows people recognize the struggles of what other parents have to go through when they are travelling to and from (Children's Hospital), because there is a lot that goes into it,” Susan said.

The evening will include live music from GunShy, a Kelowna band made up of local business leaders, plus special guest performers, food, and a welcome drink.

To donate, or for tickets, click here.