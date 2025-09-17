Kelowna News

Okanagan College Students’ Union unveils new and improved campus fridge‬

Fridge feeds the hungry

Rob Gibson

‬The Okanagan College Students’ Union has unveiled a new and improved campus fridge in Kelowna.

Terry Bridges, an OC physics professor, was part of the original group of volunteers who helped organize the fridge on campus one year ago and help get it stocked with food for hungry students.

"We've noticed this year... we've been going a couple of weeks, and we fill the fridge, and an hour or so later, it's mostly empty," Bridges says.

The new fridge is ‬a free resource designed to help address student food insecurity.‬ This year's version is twice as big as the previous version and will be stocked thanks to support from, Kelowna Chevrolet, Lake Country‬ Food Bank, Cabin5Granola, Vibrant Veggies, Helen’s Acres, and Peter’s Independent Grocer.

"As a kid growing up, I didn't have much, and my mom was always able to share, and that's kind of what she did for me," says Peter Boyd, owner of Peter's Independent Grocery.

The new fridge is a commercial-grade fridge stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables, and prepared meals.

The ‭service is free of charge and barrier-free to ensure all Okanagan College students can‬ access nutritious food when they need it.‬

"I'm a small business, and you can't do these things alone. So you rely on the entire community, and they've been such a powerhouse in making sure that this community is taken care of," says Stephanie Horman, owner of Cabin5Granola.

The fridge will remain stocked thanks to the efforts of the Lake Country Food Bank and numerous other volunteers. They think they will have enough food to keep the fridge stocked, but they could use some volunteer drivers to move the food around.

If you'd like to help out, you can email Jennifer Gullins at [email protected].