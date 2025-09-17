Kelowna News

’Everyone is on edge’: Kelowna residents rattled by repeated brush fires from nearby encampments

'Everyone is on edge'

Photo: Torin Faubert A wildfire was burning just below homes on Monashee Place on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The president of a strata council representing 24 homes along Monashee Place in Kelowna says residents are upset, on edge and up in arms after a second wildfire in less than a week on the hill below the development.

Sheila Ackerman says the threat of fires from homeless encampments at the bottom of Dilworth Mountain is something they’ve had to deal with for years. Lately, however, the flames have come a little too close for comfort to Monashee Rise, at 971 Monashee Place.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to just below Monashee Place around 10 p.m. on Monday night to find a brush fire nearly in the same spot as a larger wildfire on the evening of Wednesday, September 10.

"We didn't have as many challenges with access. We had a good water supply very close to the fire, so we actually had the fire completely surrounded and wrapped with a hose line and knocked down by 10:15 p.m.," says assistant fire chief Dennis Craig.

Craig says a fire investigator will be looking at the area where the fire is believed to have started.

"We didn't take any moisture this weekend. We didn't even get anything measurable here in the city. So our conditions remain at a high fire danger rating," Craig says.

Ackerman says several of the units in her complex overlook the ridge where the fires started.

“We see encampments and (camp) fires below, which aren’t allowed, and worry about being woken up in the middle of the night.”

She says they have raised concerns with the city for years, but little is done to clear out the encampments.

“People are sick and tired of this and kind of worried,” she adds.

She calls the Dilworth Mountain area a lovely place to live, but in light of the fire danger, it’s also scary. “Everyone is on edge because it’s been so dry this year.”

The strata council has been doing what it can. It has contacted the City of Kelowna on multiple occasions to report encampments and has taken steps to FireSmart the property.

Ackerman credits the Kelowna Fire Department for being “so awesome” in the quick response to the brush fires, noting that it is not easy for fire trucks to access the area next to the rail trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain. She is also concerned because there is only one access road in and out of Monashee Place.

Residents have been vigilant, calling in fires as soon as they spark, but they can’t keep watch 24 hours a day.

“I worry what will happen if it’s windy and 2 a.m. It wouldn’t take much with these dry conditions,” says Ackerman.