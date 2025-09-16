Kelowna News

Ground broken for $49M protective services campus in Kelowna

Shovels in for new fire hall

Cindy White

Work is about to begin on a $49 million, state-of-the-art new protective services facility on this hillside overlooking John Hindle Drive in Kelowna.

Not only will the Glenmore Protective Services Campus house a new City of Kelowna fire hall, it will be the new home of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“What began as a plan to replace the Glenmore fire hall grew into something much larger. And through thoughtful planning and recognition of our community’s needs, the vision expanded into a full protective services campus,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during a ground-breaking ceremony.

The city has been planning for a new fire hall in Glenmore for nearly two decades.

The bulk of the funding, $39 million, comes from the City of Kelowna, with $4 million in provincial funding through the regional district. The COSAR building is being funded by a $6 million donation from the Barry LaPointe Foundation.

For COSAR, this is the fulfillment of a decades-long dream.

“We can no longer fit into our existing space,” explained COSAR training director David Hohner. “It’s no longer secure for us, so having the faith of RDCO, the province and our benefactors to go to these lengths, to make sure that we can continue to provide for the City of Kelowna and the surrounding areas – it’s fantastic.”

The fire hall at the Glenmore Protective Services Campus will replace an aging facility at Valley Road and Scenic Road.

“We are replacing a two-fire truck, back-in facility with an eight-fire truck, pull-through facility with 25,000 square feet,” said deputy fire chief Larry Watkinson. “It’s also going to include a significant dispatch centre that supports 58 different communities for fire dispatch.”

The facility will act as a logistics base for large-scale emergencies and wildfire response. Plus it incorporates a new training facility for members of the Kelowna Fire Department.

One aspect of the facility the deputy fire chief is most proud of is the trauma-informed design.

“Firefighters, as you know, face tragic events daily when we respond to our community when they’re in need. It helps them have time to decompress, have personal space,” said Watkinson.

“We’re designing this fire station so they have nice light, that circadian-rhythmed, that’s focused around not alerting them from zero to 100. It’s a ramp-up system where they can gradually get alerted, so they don’t have the cardiac impact each time the tones go off. So, we’re really focusing around the health and wellness of our firefighters.

The campus will also serve as a key logistical and operational base for large emergency events and wildfire response in the Central Okanagan. The City of Kelowna’s estimates the $49 million facility will be completed in 2027.