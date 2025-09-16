Kelowna News

Seeing accused killer in Kelowna court felt like a 'gut punch'

It felt like a 'gut punch'

Madison Reeve

A Tuesday morning court appearance from Bailey McCourt's accused killer felt like a "gut punch" to those who loved her.

"I know I can speak for the whole family in saying that he was somebody who vowed to love and honour Bailey, and that we're here, definitely hurts," Debbie Henderson said.

James Plover is charged with the second degree murder of Bailey, his estranged wife. He's accused of chasing her down in a public parking lot while she was on her lunch break July 4, and fatally beating her and injuring another woman.

These alleged events took place just three hours after he'd been convicted of uttering threats and assault by choking for a separate, previous incident.

It's a high profile crime that's sparked a widespread call for change, and the glacial pace in which the court system moves has proven to be an ongoing issue for those making the call. Henderson said that was on display again during Tuesday's court appearance with Plover.

"It's a little bit disappointing," Henderson said.

"You go in expecting a bit more and now it's just (news that we're) coming back for sentencing for the previous charges from a year ago — that really that should have taken place sooner."

Photo: Kathy Michaels Bailey McCourt's step mother, Trish McCourt, distributed ribbons at a court date for accused killer James Plover.

On Nov. 17, Plover will be sentenced for assault and uttering threats, those who gathered in the courtroom learned. Then he will be back again Nov. 25 for the second degree murder charge. He appeared in the court via video link wearing a prison red jumpsuit, and didn't speak a word.

In the time that passes, Henderson and others won't stop advocating for changes.

They want to see the implementation of Bailey’s Law, which would include a recommendation for GPS monitoring and a provincial registry of convicted domestic offenders. They are also advocating for presumptive first-degree murder charges for domestic homicide committed by an accused with a history of domestic violence, along with risk assessment tools and judicial education regarding those likely to reoffend.

In addition, they also want to see stricter domestic violence bail laws.

"We will be advocating for justice for Bailey, and we invite the community to join us then again as well," she said.

"We need officials to see that the community is serious and we demand change."

Wearing pink shirts with a picture of McCourt and her two daughters, her parents, step parents, sisters and dozens of friends carried signs reading "no bail for domestic abusers," and "intimate partner violence is first degree murder" and "no bail for domestic abusers." They made sure that Bailey was remembered, as they called for justice.

Their presence is somewhat of a salve to the grief Bailey's family is suffering.

"It truly is amazing to see the community show up," Henderson said.

"I've said it before, and in a way, there's some magic in it. I think we kind of felt so isolated when we first heard about this but to see people gather together and push for change and push for justice for Bailey... it truly makes me feel like a Canadian."

Shannon Christianson was friends with Bailey McCourt, and she is helping to amplify that call for change with her non-profit group Mamas for Mamas.

She organized a march in Bailey's name for Plover's latest court appearance and she has no intention of stopping.

As people gathered outside, she remarked on the injustice of McCourt allegedly dying at the hands of an intimate partner without better protections.

She asked those who gathered to march on Tuesday to think about what women who are continually failed by the justice system face, as they traced the steps so many have taken to the Kelowna courthouse.

She also said she's feeling hopeful that there is change afoot. Noting that Kelowna's top cop recently addressed the need for change is something that's buoyed her spirits as she's embarked in advocacy in Bailey's name.

"(Bailey McCourt’s death) is an absolute tragedy,” Kelowna’s officer in charge, Supt. Chris Goebel said in an interview last Wednesday.

“I think this is something that shakes people to the core.”

Goebel said that it’s particularly frustrating that the system — that means the police and the Crown — “followed the appropriate steps and this still occurred.”

“So if we followed the appropriate steps and this was still able to happen, then there's an issue with a system, and something needs to change,” Goebel said.