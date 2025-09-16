Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP seek missing man last seen 20 months ago
Police seek missing man
Photo: Kelowna RCMP
David Case
Police in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help finding a missing man last seen nearly 20 months ago.
David Case, 47, was recently reported missing but was last seen on Jan. 18, 2024 near the 400-block of Highway 33 west.
“The Kelowna RCMP have concerns for his health and well-being,” said police in a news release Tuesday.
Case is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-seven, with a smaller build and brown eyes and moustache and beard.
Anyone with information about David or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-46147.
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
