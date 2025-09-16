Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP seek missing man last seen 20 months ago

Photo: Kelowna RCMP David Case

Police in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help finding a missing man last seen nearly 20 months ago.

David Case, 47, was recently reported missing but was last seen on Jan. 18, 2024 near the 400-block of Highway 33 west.

“The Kelowna RCMP have concerns for his health and well-being,” said police in a news release Tuesday.

Case is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-seven, with a smaller build and brown eyes and moustache and beard.

Anyone with information about David or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-46147.