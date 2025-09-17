Kelowna News

Big White Freestyle invests $65K in new landing air bag

Athletes get new safety gear

Photo: Big White Freestyle Club Big White Freestyle invests $65,000 in athlete progression and safety with new landing airbag.

The ski season in the Okanagan is still a few months away, but skiers in the Big White Freestyle club are already looking forward to winter.

Athletes in the program will have a brand new landing air bag to help them train for the 2025-26 ski season.

The landing airbag was purchased by the club for $65,000 and will help in athlete development and safety.

Landing airbags are designed to help skiers and snowboarders progress their skills with confidence.

“This airbag represents a huge step forward for our athletes — a safe environment to learn inverted tricks with a soft landing and faster transition to snow,” said Steve Lewandowski, program director at Big White Freestyle.

The cutting-edge training tool allows athletes of all ages to practice jumps, spins, and inverted aerial maneuvers with a soft, forgiving landing in a controlled environment reducing the risk of injury and accelerating technical development.

“Our goal is to provide athletes with the best coaching and facilities to take their skills to the next level, while also making freestyle sports more accessible, safe, and inspiring for the next generation,” says Lewandowski.

Landing airbags are widely used by national teams and elite programs around the world, and they are considered a game-changing piece of equipment in freestyle sports.

Big White Freestyle’s programs run from 10 to 18 weeks on weekends at Big White Ski Resort.

For more information on the club or to register, click here.