Another fire near Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain under investigation

Second fire in same area

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating another fire in the same area as a fire that broke out last week along the rail trail near Dilworth Mountain.

Assistant fire chief Dennis Craig says the fire was close to the same location as last week's fire but a bit further north.

"We didn't have as many challenges with access. We had a good water supply very close to the fire, so we actually had the fire completely surrounded and wrapped with a hose line and knocked down by 10:15 p.m.," says Craig.

Heather Painehaud tells Castanet that she and her partner were cycling on the rail trail directly across from Walmart Monday at 9:30 p.m. when they spotted a man with what looked like a torch lighter.

"Last night, right in that area, we saw a homeless encampment. I said to him, 'it smells like a campfire.' As I was saying that, there was a guy with a torch, like a butane torch, lit on the pathway, just standing there with it in his hand," Painehaud says.

The fire broke out shortly after and Painehaud, "and then we saw the news article... that's where it happened. I don't know, who knows why they would be starting fires or needing a fire at this time of year."

Craig says the investigator will be looking at the area where the fire is believed to have started.

"We didn't take any moisture this weekend. We didn't even get anything measurable here in the city. So our conditions remain at a high fire danger rating," Craig says.

Craig says we live in a fire prone ecosystem and doing fire smart work around your house can go a long way to keeping your home safe.

"Removing those cedars and junipers that are touching your house so when a fire does creep up the hillside, it doesn't have the ability to go from the hillside to your home."