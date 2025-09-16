Kelowna Fire Department knocks down brush fire on Dilworth Mountain
Dilworth fire knocked down
UPDATE 10:55 p.m.
A Castanet reader said A fire on Dilworth Mountain on Monday night appears to have broken out at almost the same spot as a blaze last week.
Tammy Kasper said she was driving home when she saw the flames. She said the fire was moving up the hill towards Monashee Place, just like the one on Wednesday.
Luckily, the Kelowna Fire Department appears to have worked quickly to get the fire knocked down.
Kasper said there were no more flames, just smoke rising from the scene.
ORIGINAL 10:33 p.m.
A brush fire has broken out near Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, just five days after another blaze in the neighbourhood.
Castanet readers shared videos of the blaze showing flames rising from the mountain. One caller said the fire was moving towards homes. Another witness said it appeared the fire was burning near the base of the mountain, just off Enterprise Way.
The Kelowna Fire Department has several engines on the scene battling the fire.
Last week, a similar brush fire broke out late on Wednesday evening, below homes on Monashee Place. That fire was determined to be human-caused.
