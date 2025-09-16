Kelowna News

Kelowna plans to bundle planning and design of parks for financial efficiency

Striving for park consistency

Photo: City of Kelowna City plans to bundle design of nine parks to increase efficiencies

Looking for ways to maximize efficiency and reduce costs, the City of Kelowna has plans to bundle together the design and delivery of numerous urban parks.

Senior landscape architect Keith Pinkoski outlined the plan to city council Monday - one which includes nine neighbourhood parks.

These include Aurora, Rutland Lions, Walrod, Barlee, Casorso, Martin Avenue, Mary-Ann Collinson, Dayton and Wilson Avenue parks.

“The bundling approach consolidates the planning and design process under one consulting team with the same subject matter experts and consistent staff support,” said Pinkoski.

“The strategy generates efficiencies in four key areas, community engagement, park design, standardized quality and design integration and scheduling.”

Pinkoski says schematic design and engagement of Aurora and Rutland Lions parks are already underway with Walrod Park, Barlee Park expansion and Casorso set for next year.

The other four will begin their design and engagement phases in 2026 as well.

“This coordinated time-frame ensures all parks are advanced within the 10-year capital planning horizon.

“The bundle procurement model is designed to optimize resources.

“Contractors will have the opportunity to bid potentially on multiple parks simultaneously.”

That, Pinkoski says, will reduce costs associated with repeat mobilization, provide greater certainty and ensure consistent standards for construction and delivery are met.