Kelowna News

Kelowna hints at possible loosening of short-term rental policy

Airbnb rules could loosen

Photo: pixabay Kelowna could be in a position to amend short-term rental policies later this year

The City of Kelowna has spoken publicly for the first time about potential changes to its short-term rental policy.

It’s expected the city’s rental vacancy rate will surpass three per cent for the second straight year when those figures are released later this fall.

The rate was pegged at 3.7 per cent when it was released in December of last year and development services director Ryan Smith has stated he believes this year’s rate will be closer to five per cent.

If that happens the city could, if it chooses, opt out of the provincially-mandated principal residency requirement, opening the market to many more short-term rentals.

While Kelowna hotels saw a busy summer, some tourism-based businesses have complained about a slow season.

While city council will have the final say, city manager Doug Gilchrist acknowledged to council Monday afternoon in answer to a question about short-term rentals that the city will be in that position when the numbers come out later this year.

“This fall we will have a staff report coming to council to discuss the future of what the council policy relating to that might be, and any requests you want to make of the province related to the use of the types of units that are appropriate for short-term rental relative to that vacancy rate,” said Gilchrist.

The City of West Kelowna chose to opt out of the residency requirements in February of last year when its rental vacancy rate surpassed three per cent in back-to-back years.

That decision protected a number of vacation rentals in the city's tourist and resort zones including Seclusion Bay, Barona Beach, the Cove, Casa Loma Resort, Boucherie Beach Cottage, Paradise Escapes and 3060 Seclusion Bay. West Kelowna kept the principal residency requirement in the rest of the city.

Once a municipality is able to opt out, it remains that way in the eyes of the province.