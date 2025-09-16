Kelowna News

Korean-Canadian entrepreneur opens Switch Cafe in downtown Kelowna

Cafe switches on

Photo: Cindy White Youngmi Park opened Switch Cafe in a storefront along Ellis Street that used to be a tattoo parlour.

Youngmi Park has never run a cafe before but she’s giving it a try in downtown Kelowna.

The new proprietor of Switch Cafe, at 1561 Ellis St., has turned her love of baking into her new career.

Originally from Korea, Park moved to Kelowna about three years ago. She took over the former tattoo parlour in March and opened the doors to Switch last Thursday.

Park designed the interior herself. It features a grey and yellow colour scheme with banquette seating and round tables. She said she wanted to create a small, warm space to serve her cookies, muffins, sandwiches and drinks.

Park is getting in on the popularity of Matcha, adding the finely ground, bright green tea to some of her cookies and other treats. She’s awaiting an order of top-quality Matcha from Japan to use in some of her signature drinks.

For now, she is operating the cafe solo, but she hopes to hire at least one other staff member in the near future.

You can find Switch Cafe squeezed in between DunnEnzies and Yuzu Bowl and Bistro on Ellis Street.