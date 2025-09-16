Kelowna News

Transportation, crime top Kelowna's wish list for upcoming meeting with provincial ministers

City has long wish list

Photo: Castanet/file Full week of meetings for Kelowna delegation at UBCM

Kelowna city councillors and bureaucrats have a full plate of meetings scheduled with provincial ministers during next week’s Union of BC Municipalities convention in Victoria.

City officials have meetings scheduled with six ministers including Solicitor General, Attorney General, Transportation and Economic Growth while senior staff will meet with ministry counterparts to advance projects, advocate for grant submissions and discuss technical next steps.

Mayor Tom Dyas, who will lead the city’s delegation, says transportation is at the top of the list, specifically the Clement Avenue extension and the new transit yard.

Crime and safety are also key issues for next week’s meetings.

“We want to advance compassionate, mandatory type of care. We know that is something that needs to be addressed,” said Dyas.

“I’ve had discussions with the premier about it, I’ve had discussions with minister Sharma (Attorney General) about it.

“I think you’ll see more communication around that within the next week or so where collectively we’re together on what we want to do to advance that.”

As has been discussed on numerous occasions, some municipalities and First Nations up and down the valley are advocating for utilizing the correction centre in Oliver for such a facility.

Dyas also is advocating for five more Crown prosecutors to help with the volume of files.

“What we are happening within our system is, because of the volume of files that come forward to them, they are not able to respond appropriately in the way they need to respond to those charges.

“Now, we’re dealing with what we have gone to the federal government for, which is repeat property offenders.

“Being able to deliver and obtain the amount of Crown prosecutors we need will make a difference in our community.”