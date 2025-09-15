Kelowna News
Kelowna police seize drugs, cash during traffic stops
Police seize drugs, cash
Photo: Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP say they seized drugs, cash and contraband cigarettes during multiple traffic stops over the weekend.
Police in Kelowna say they were busy over the weekend making multiple drug busts.
The Kelowna RCMP’s proactive enforcement unit and crime reduction unit—which focus on drug use and trafficking—made multiple traffic stops.
During those stops, two vehicles, over one kilogram of drugs, illegal cigarettes and more than $18,000 in cash was seized.
“We will continue to do as much targeted enforcement as we can to make sure we have the greatest impact,” said Supt. Chris Goebel in a news release.
The Kelowna RCMP says they have an “unwavering commitment” to addressing gang activity, drug trafficking and other threats to public safety.
No criminal charges were announced by police in connection to the busts.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Most of Baldy fully openOliver - 4:38 pm
- The Wire's James Ransone dead at 46Entertainment - 4:15 pm
- Vance avoids taking sides Phoenix, Arizona - 4:04 pm
- Hwy 3 could reopen FridayHope, Princeton - 3:55 pm
- Looking for missing dogKamloops - 3:00 pm
Real Estate
1026, 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Shaggy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net