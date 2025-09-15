Kelowna News

Kelowna police seize drugs, cash during traffic stops

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP say they seized drugs, cash and contraband cigarettes during multiple traffic stops over the weekend.

Police in Kelowna say they were busy over the weekend making multiple drug busts.

The Kelowna RCMP’s proactive enforcement unit and crime reduction unit—which focus on drug use and trafficking—made multiple traffic stops.

During those stops, two vehicles, over one kilogram of drugs, illegal cigarettes and more than $18,000 in cash was seized.

“We will continue to do as much targeted enforcement as we can to make sure we have the greatest impact,” said Supt. Chris Goebel in a news release.

The Kelowna RCMP says they have an “unwavering commitment” to addressing gang activity, drug trafficking and other threats to public safety.

No criminal charges were announced by police in connection to the busts.