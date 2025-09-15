Kelowna News

Vehicle crashes through wall of Kelowna convenience store

Vehicle crashes into Circle K

Photo: Cindy White The front end of a Dodge Durango can be seen partially inside the Circle K on Gordon and KLO.

A vehicle has crashed through a wall of a convenience store in Kelowna Monday.

A Dodge Durango has broken through the exterior wall of the Circle K at KLO Road and Gordon Drive.

A photo from the scene shows the front end of a dark coloured Durango inside the convenience store.

The incident appears to have happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday.

A teen is being treated in an ambulance. Another was taken to hospital.

It's not clear if there is anyone else involved in the collision at this time, and the extent of injuries is unknown.

Several young people who appear to be students can be seen outside the building. The crash would have occurred shortly after the nearby KLO Middle School let out for the day.

A Kelowna RCMP spokesperson said emergency crews were still on scene and could not provide any details.

Photo: Cindy White Emergency crews at the scene of a crash at the Circle K on Gordon and KLO.