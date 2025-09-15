Vehicle crashes through wall of Kelowna convenience store
Vehicle crashes into Circle K
A vehicle has crashed through a wall of a convenience store in Kelowna Monday.
A Dodge Durango has broken through the exterior wall of the Circle K at KLO Road and Gordon Drive.
A photo from the scene shows the front end of a dark coloured Durango inside the convenience store.
The incident appears to have happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday.
A teen is being treated in an ambulance. Another was taken to hospital.
It's not clear if there is anyone else involved in the collision at this time, and the extent of injuries is unknown.
Several young people who appear to be students can be seen outside the building. The crash would have occurred shortly after the nearby KLO Middle School let out for the day.
A Kelowna RCMP spokesperson said emergency crews were still on scene and could not provide any details.
More Kelowna News
- Looking for missing dogKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Driver pushes plow off hwyNicola - 2:39 pm
- Mall Santa replacedAlberta - 1:55 pm
- Electrical equipment failedKelowna - 1:35 pm
- Salvation Army nears goalKamloops - 12:00 pm
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Shaggy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library