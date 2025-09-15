Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Food Bank bakes up tasty fundraiser

Pie in the sky fundraiser

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank Chef Tina Tang created a pastry assortment for the bake sale.

You won’t have to worry about cooking up the perfect dessert for your Thanksgiving guests if you get your hands on these delectable treats.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Bake the World a Better Place fundraiser is back for a fifth year.

Starting Sep. 15 and running through Sep. 29, the food bank is running an online bake sale featuring the creations of 10 local culinary professionals. The selection includes a pumpkin custard pie with toasted meringue from Quails’ Gate chef Elizabeth Boyle, Okanagan peach pie from chef Paul Borza of Derrick’s Steakhouse, and a pastry assortment from chef Tina Tang at TT Bakeshop.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our community and the talented local chefs and bakeries who make Bake the World A Better Place so meaningful. This fundraiser not only supports our work, it celebrates the shared love of food that connects us all,” said Georgia Wiggins, Bake the World organizer and COFB fund & corporate coordinator.

Over the years, Bake the World has raised over $94,500 for COFB operations. Last year the online bake sale raised over $7,500.

The fundraiser is supported by Quails’ Gate Winery and Engel & Volkers Okanagan.

Pickup of items purchased through Bake the World a Better Place will be available on October 9 and 10 in Kelowna at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, 2310 Enterprise Way, and in West Kelowna at Quails’ Gate, 3303 Boucherie Road.