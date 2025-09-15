Central Okanagan Food Bank bakes up tasty fundraiser
Pie in the sky fundraiser
You won’t have to worry about cooking up the perfect dessert for your Thanksgiving guests if you get your hands on these delectable treats.
The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Bake the World a Better Place fundraiser is back for a fifth year.
Starting Sep. 15 and running through Sep. 29, the food bank is running an online bake sale featuring the creations of 10 local culinary professionals. The selection includes a pumpkin custard pie with toasted meringue from Quails’ Gate chef Elizabeth Boyle, Okanagan peach pie from chef Paul Borza of Derrick’s Steakhouse, and a pastry assortment from chef Tina Tang at TT Bakeshop.
"We’re incredibly grateful to our community and the talented local chefs and bakeries who make Bake the World A Better Place so meaningful. This fundraiser not only supports our work, it celebrates the shared love of food that connects us all,” said Georgia Wiggins, Bake the World organizer and COFB fund & corporate coordinator.
Over the years, Bake the World has raised over $94,500 for COFB operations. Last year the online bake sale raised over $7,500.
The fundraiser is supported by Quails’ Gate Winery and Engel & Volkers Okanagan.
Pickup of items purchased through Bake the World a Better Place will be available on October 9 and 10 in Kelowna at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, 2310 Enterprise Way, and in West Kelowna at Quails’ Gate, 3303 Boucherie Road.
More Kelowna News
- Looking for missing dogKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Driver pushes plow off hwyNicola - 2:39 pm
- Mall Santa replacedAlberta - 1:55 pm
- Electrical equipment failedKelowna - 1:35 pm
- Salvation Army nears goalKamloops - 12:00 pm
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Shaggy Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library