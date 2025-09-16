Kelowna News

Okanagan Humane Society needs help with 'staggering costs' and unprecedented need

Humane society needs help

Photo: OHS The Okanagan Humane Society is facing unprecedented need.

The Okanagan Humane Society is issuing an urgent plea for support as the number of animals in need for care reaches historic levels.

Since January, OHS officials said in a media release they have rescued, treated, and supported 3,534 animals, or an average of 14 animals every single day.

To get some perspective on how that differs from days past, OHS said in 2022 it supported 1,500 animals. In 2023, that number jumped to 2,500. In 2024, more than 4,000 animals came into care and 2025 is already on track to surpass that number.

“We have lost ground in the battle against pet overpopulation since COVID, despite helping spay and neuter thousands per year,” Romany Runnalls, executive director, said in a media release.

Runnals said the face of the crisis is not only growing, but also changing and not for the better.

“We’re seeing more homes with 20, 30, even 40 animals, often because families couldn’t afford to spay or neuter and litters kept coming," she said.



"Animals are still being born outdoors, in tent cities, industrial sites, and on farms, but more than ever, they’re being surrendered or rescued directly from people’s homes.”

Skyrocketing rent and food costs have also left many unable to provide proper veterinary care.

Families know they need to spay and neuter, but when a single procedure and microchip starts at $500, and much more for dogs, it becomes impossible for many to afford.

OHS said the crisis has been exacerbated in recent weeks by an outbreak of the canine parvovirus that presents itself in puppies that have gone without vaccinations.

“We have seen 17 puppies hospitalized by OHS so far this year, 12 in the past three weeks from five separate unrelated cases across the region,” Runnalls said.

Parvovirus is a very contagious, dangerous, and often deadly disease that affects dogs primarily two weeks to one year of age, although unvaccinated dogs of any age are at risk. The most common symptoms of the virus are excessive vomiting and diarrhea.

The vaccines are approximately $35 each, but the cost to treat one parvo puppy can reach $3,000. Pups need to be vaccinated at six to eight weeks old. Even one shot can save their life. The full series of three shots is best.

Runnalls is asking the community to beware of unethical breeders claiming animals are vaccinated, and to be sure to ask for proof of vaccinations as several of the pups have come from breeders in different parts of the valley.

“OHS volunteers are working around the clock with partner veterinarians to deliver life- saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, microchips, and rehoming services to animals in desperate need. But the costs are staggering, and the strain on resources and volunteers is unprecedented,” Runnalls said.

Runnalls said without immediate community support, they cannot keep pace with the growing crisis.

OHS is urgently calling on individuals, businesses, and community groups to stepforward. Donations, sponsorships, and volunteer time make a direct and immediate impact providing medical care, food, and shelter for animals who would otherwise have nowhere to turn.

The team at Scotiabank is set to support OHS this weekend during their Fetching Funds annual campaign to raise money for local animals.

This year four branches are participating, Vernon, two Kelowna locations and one West Kelowna location.

On Saturday, Sept. 20 they will be at Safeway in Vernon at 4300 32nd Ave, Save On Foods Orchard Plaza and Lakeshore and the BC Liquor Store at 2475 Dobbin Road in West Kelowna from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OHS will be on site at all locations with OHS animals to meet, cuddle and hear their life saving story of rescue.

To learn more or to donate to the campaign go to the website.