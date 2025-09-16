Kelowna News

Kelowna pottery studio remoulds and relaunches with new name after death of founder

Cindy White

A new pottery studio has opened at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna, but the spirit of the enterprise dates back more than 20 years.

Kelowna Pottery at Studio 108 picks up where Potters Addict Ceramic Arts Centre left off, carrying on the legacy of founder Bonnie Anderson, who passed away in May. She launched the creative hub back in 2002, opening the Okanagan’s first ceramics arts centre.

“Bonnie was an amazing woman. I miss her terribly,” said Lesley Dalin, who first started taking classes from Anderson in 2018. “She taught me hand-building, pottery wheel and glazing, and was my mentor ever since.

“I just couldn’t see this place closing down. It does so much for so many people,” said Dalin.

So, members came together and reached out to the RCA.“We presented a business plan and submitted our ideas on how we wanted to keep the legacy going and keep this space available to the public, especially downtown,” explained member Sureena Bentz.

They were able to come to a deal with the RCA to continue to operate out of the same space. Over the summer, they poured their hearts into refreshing the studio space and rebranding it as Kelowna Pottery at Studio 108. It officially reopened on Sept. 8.

One of the first groups to try their hands at pottery were the clients of Cool Arts Society, a non-profit that provides arts classes for adults with developmental disabilities. But anyone can take a turn at the wheel. For Bentz, pottery was a lifeline when she moved to Kelowna during the pandemic.

“I was looking for, I would say, a safe space, a calming space. It was during COVID, and there was an opportunity for me to come to this space and take a class and also become a member.

“That allowed me to be creative when I needed to – similar to a gym membership. Come when I need, stay as long as I want and explore what I’m able to do, and that became kind of like my own art therapy,” she added.

The relaunch had gone over so well that the first beginner classes sold out almost immediately. Details on classes and memberships are available through the Kelowna Pottery Studio. ( Kelowna Pottery at Studio 108 website)