Cash Money to refund $547K after Consumer Protection BC found violations
Payday lender has to refund
If you borrowed money from payday lender Cash Money, you could be in line for a refund.
Consumer Protection BC, which is the industry regulator, found Cash Money violated consumer protection laws and has agreed to refund $547,000 to more than 2,800 customers.
Cash Money has 25 B.C. locations, including one in both Kamloops and Vernon, and another in Kelowna that is now a LendDirect branch.
The regulator found Cash Money asked for payment before borrowers had the funds from their employers or other sources and, in some cases, gave borrowers a shorter time frame to pay back the loan than is required under the law.
“We often see under-resourced consumers using these loans because they don’t require a credit check,” Consumer Protection BC public relations director Louise Hartland said in a press release. “Unfortunately, a lot of people get caught up in a dangerous borrowing cycle and find themselves going deeper and deeper into debt.”
Cash Money earlier this month mailed refund cheques for more than 5,600 non-compliant payday loans issued between June 1, 2023, and July 20, 2025.
Customers can reach out to Cash Money to see if they are eligible for a refund at 1-877-526-6639 or [email protected].
