Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna's Meet me on Bernard program winding down

Packing up Bernard Avenue

Photo: Kathy Michaels Meet Me on Bernard is being dismantled.

Marilyn Grange was soaking in the last sunny days of car-free patio life on Bernard Avenue Monday morning, while workers went about the business dismantling the tables and benches.

“It’s nice to be able to sit here and not have traffic go by,” Grange said outside Amore Mio, a cafe and gelato shop, when asked to reflect on the weeks-long Meet me on Bernard program.

It closes the main strip through downtown Kelowna to vehicle traffic from May 16 until Sept. 18, making way for patios, street vendors, pop-up activations, and community events.

One of the owners of Amore Mio had a similarly rosy view of the summer staple.

“I enjoyed it thoroughly and I’m sad to see it go,” Steven Minchau said, in his third year on the strip.

“We’ve had a record year for business. It’s been great and the vibe was great.

Michau said that he’s heard some of his fellow shop owners in Kelowna say they’ve had a harder than usual season, with people seemingly spending less but Amore Mio may be a sweet spot when it comes to people parting with their hard earned money.

Through their window onto Bernard they serve up gelato and other tantalizing treats and while families may forgo other luxuries, these types of goods are generally prioritized.

“My prices aren’t crazy and a family can get something for everybody,” he said.

Others have also enjoyed what was on offer.

At Mosaic Books, Alicia Neill said Meet Me on Bernard has improved each year and the Downtown Kelowna Association has done a great job getting people moving through the area.

Notably, she said, the show-and-shine brought in an estimated 19,000 and the Thursday night market was a hit.

“It’s been really good,” she said. “It’s inviting and easy for families to gather.”

If there were one way to improve what is on offer, it would be for the City of Kelowna to address the shortage of washroom services, particularly during busy events. Retail stores don’t offer bathrooms to customers and there’s a lot of pressure on coffee shops.

At another spot, Lost Together, clothing store employees were sad to see things come to an end.

Kristen Davies said Meet Me on Bernard had a great vibe and she was sad to see it get packed up for the season.

“Overall, I love it,” she said. She added that some customers have struggled carting their consignment goods to their door, but there have been ways to work around that, too.

Paula Quinn, the new executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association said in a recent interview plans for future seasons are in the works.“We are actually just in conversations with the city and we are researching new ideas and coming up with some different activations to keep it much more family-oriented,” Quinn said.