Car crash blamed for Sunday night power outage in Kelowna, but no vehicle found at scene

Photo: Madison Reeve The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire in an electrical box on Sunday night.

A car crash is being blamed for a power outage in Kelowna on Sunday night, but details remain unclear.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the corner of Springfield Road and Inkar Road around 9:40 p.m. They said a vehicle had hit an electrical box, causing a small fire.

The incident also knocked out power to nearly 3,000 Fortis BC customers in the surrounding area. Fortis said the cause was a vehicle accident.

Kelowna RCMP said the initial report came in as a vehicle hitting the electrical box but a witness told officers no vehicle was involved and none was found at the scene.

Fortis BC crews were on scene repairing the damage for several hours. Power was restored to all but a handful of customers at 4:19 a.m.