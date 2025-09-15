Kelowna News

Live, Big Wreck announce Kelowna concert date

Photo: Hunter Levy Nick Jay, Zak Loy, Ed Kowalczyk, Johnny Radelat, Pat Seals

Veteran rockers Live and Big Wreck announced dates for their Like A Rollin’ Thunder Tour Monday, including a Kelowna stop.



Tickets go on sale Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation for the Feb. 24, 2026 Prospera Place show that will mark the 35th anniversary of Live's debut Mental Jewelry.

The band fronted by Ed Kowalczyk will be headlining their first cross country tour of Canada in over 20 years. Bringing Canadian icons Big Wreck with them, the tour kicks off Feb. 23, 2026 in Abbotsford and runs through March 14, 2026 where it wraps in Halifax.

Live broke onto the scene in 1991 with the release of their major label debut, Mental Jewelry.

Produced by Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, the album introduced a bold new voice in alternative rock, and moved more than one million copies in the United States—earning Platinum certification.

Public on sale for tickets for the Like A Rollin’ Thunder Tour 2026 is Friday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. local. More information on all tickets as well as artist VIP packages can be found at https://livetheband.comhttps://livetheband.com.

Feb. 23 – Abbotsford +

Feb. 24 – Kelowna +

Feb 26 – Calgary +

Feb 27 – Edmonton +

March 1 – Saskatoon +

March 2 – Winnipeg +

March 5 – Hamilton +

March 6 – Ottawa +

March 7 – London +

March 9 – Oshawa +

March 10 – Laval *

March 11 – Quebec City *

March 13 – Moncton *

March 14 – Halifax *



+ - LIVE/BIG WRECK/ECONOLINE CRUSH

* - LIVE/BIG WRECK/THE DAMN TRUTH

