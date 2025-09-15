Kelowna News
Power out to nearly 3,000 in Guisachan area of Kelowna
Power out near Guisachan
Photo: Fortis BC
Power was knocked out to nearly 3,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna on Sunday night.
Fortis BC is working to restore electricity to nearly 3,000 customers in parts of Kelowna.
Power was knocked out around 9:40 p.m. in the Guisachan area.
Fortis said 2,939 customers were in the dark in a section of the city stretching from East of Burtch Road to West of Richter Street and from Sutherland Avenue in the north to past Raymer Avenue in the south.
The Kelowna Fire Department was on scene in the Burtch Road and Springfield Road area, responding to a report of an electrical fire. A number of nearby buildings were also evacuated when fire alarms were activated.
Fortis estimated that electricity could be restored to the affected customers by shortly after midnight.
