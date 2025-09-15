Kelowna News

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr ready for fall sitting of Parliament after busy summer on the world stage

Fuhr ready for fall sitting

Photo: Stephen Fuhr Secretary of State for Defence Procurement Stephen Fuhr speaks at Defence and Security Equipment International UK on Sept. 8, 2025.

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr has high hopes for the fall sitting of Parliament, which begins today, but realistically expects a “combative” session.

“My hope is that the House of Commons comes together in a way that recognizes where we are at,” said the Liberal who was elected by a slim margin in the April federal election.

“We have a significant economic situation with our neighbour to the south, we have challenges all over the place with regards to defence and security and we need to come together as a country to make sure that we build out our economy in a way that meets the moment and that we start equipping our military in a way that adds value to the organizations that we partner with,” said Fuhr.

Meetings home and abroad

He was appointed Secretary of State for Defence Procurement in May and ever since has been on a rigorous schedule of meetings and junkets in Canada and overseas.

“On the domestic front, I’ve done a tour through British Columbia, I’ve done a tour through Quebec, I’ve done a smaller tour through Southern Ontario and I’m out meeting with Canadian industries, large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), small to medium-sized enterprises just trying to get a feel for our capability and capacity in the military industrial space,” said Fuhr.

He’s been to Europe three times in recent months. He joined Prime Minister Mark Carney in Belgium and the Netherlands, teamed up with Industry Minister Melanie Jolie for meetings in Finland and Sweden and most recently, was in the UK at a defence and security expo last week.

Poland just another indicator

The ramping up of Russian aggression, including the recent drone flights over Poland, has added urgency to his task.

“We are moving at the speed of relevance. Poland is just another indicator of why we have to do this,” he said.

Fuhr and his team have already pared down the field in the competition to build the Royal Canadian Navy’s next fleet of submarines to two finalists. He said a decision, one way or the other, on fighter jets will be announced in the coming weeks.

He has also spoken to existing suppliers about speeding up the delivery of vehicles and other land equipment for the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I’m talking to ammunition facilities to make sure we can start spooling up and stockpiling munitions. I’m talking to companies that provide space technologies for Canada. There’s an opportunity there that we have to make a decision on fairly shortly, before the satellites start flying, to make sure that we reserve capacity on those satellites for Canada. There’s all sorts of things that are happening right now.”

Taking local concerns to Ottawa

Fuhr will be under pressure to bring forward issues important to his constituents in Kelowna during the fall sitting. That includes the push for bail reform. While he doesn’t know the exact timing, he said the Carney government will introduce proposed changes this fall.

“With my MP hat on, with regards to our community’s perspective on this, I’ve raised it in cabinet, I’ve raised it in caucus and I’ve been talking to my colleagues around the water cooler about this,” said Fuhr.

“Everybody has a clear understanding of what needs to be done and Sean Fraser and his department will put together the package that will go to the House and it will be debated and go through the process.”



Another hot topic with implications for the Kelowna area is calls to scrap or reform the Temporary Foreign Workers program. Fuhr wants to ensure that, regardless of what changes are made by the government, there continues to be a carve-out for seasonal agricultural workers.

“Without them, we are out of business. Seasonal agricultural workers in the country, and certainly in Kelowna, are 100 per cent required. Without them, our agriculture industry would not work,” said Fuhr.

“So, as the government tries to better balance immigrant and temporary foreign workers – because it is always a balance – I’m very aware that seasonal agriculture workers can’t be adversely affected by this rebalance. I’m making that very clear to everyone I’m talking to.”

This is Stephen Fuhr’s second time representing the Kelowna area in the House of Commons. He served as Kelowna-Lake Country MP from 2015 to 2019.