Kelowna News

Mainly sunny, warmer than normal temperatures this week in the Thompson-Okanagan

Warm, sunny week

Cindy White

After a slight break on Sunday with some rain and cooler temperatures, the sun and heat return to the Thompson-Okanagan this week.

The forecast calls for temperatures seven to eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

“I would say the warmest days are the first few – Monday to Wednesday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Wray.

“It’s certainly not going to help any forest fire situation, but as the season progresses, or fall progresses, the nights get cooler. Usually, the relative humidity goes up during the night, so that does help,” Wray noted.

Highs of 26 C are forecast in the Okanagan on Monday, with the Kamloops area getting up to 27 C. Temperatures will top out at 29 C in Kamloops on Tuesday and Wednesday and 28 C in the Okanagan.

It should be mainly sunny Monday through Wednesday.

Overnight lows are also predicted to be warmer than typical for the third week of September.

“As cool as maybe 10 C Monday night but generally, 10 to 12 C for the period,” said Wray. “So again, about four or five degrees above normal, because, usually, we’re seeing lows getting down to about 7 C this time of year.”

A mix of sun and cloud with highs between 22 C and 24 C is the forecast for the end of the week in the Okanagan, and 24 C to 26 C in the Kamloops area.

Remember to send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.