Kelowna News

25th Cops For Kids Ride rolls to a close in Kelowna

25 years of Cops For Kids

Photo: Cops For Kids The 2025 Cops for Kids Ride team in Crawford Bay.

The annual Cops For Kids cycle tour has rolled to a stop in Kelowna after a 10-day journey over the hills, valleys, and even a lake in the BC Southern Interior.

This is the 25th anniversary of the Cops For Kids Ride, presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $6.5 million for children facing serious medical, physical, or traumatic challenges.

The anniversary ride is being called a celebration of community, perseverance, and the enduring role of law enforcement as protectors and champions of children in need.

“Supporting this ride is about more than fundraising. These men and women choose to serve, and then they choose to ride — to give even more. I’m proud to stand beside them on this journey,” said Tom Budd.

This time around, participants got in a bit of paddling for a change of pace.

“The team was invited to participate in a canoe journey on Kootenay Lake in Nelson, which was organized by the RCMP’s Indigenous Police Section,” explained Cops for Kids president, and retired Superintendent Brent Mundle.

“Our riders were honored to have this remarkable experience, and it was a nice change from being in the saddle.”

The riders, made up of people in law enforcement from across the region, visited 26 communities over the week-and-a-half journey that concluded in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

“We always have wonderful support from the smaller communities we visit. As our area is so vast, these towns understand the difficulty parents face when their child is facing an illness, disability, or traumatic crisis,” said Corporal Tania Finn with Cops for Kids.

“Quite often, families that we have helped come to our landing events to meet the team and to say thank-you,” Finn added. “Our riders are passionate about this cause and when we hear from the families we have supported, it makes it all worthwhile.”

While the ride is over for this year, the Cops For Kids Charitable Foundation accepts donations throughout the year to support the ongoing requests from families.

To donate, click here.