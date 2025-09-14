Kelowna News

Trooper to play 'Hits for Heritage' fundraiser in Kelowna in November

Trooper returning to town

Photo: Contributed Trooper will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 21, 2025.

Legendary Canadian band Trooper is returning to Kelowna this winter and funds from the event will benefit the Central Okanagan Heritage Society.

The second annual "Hits for Heritage" event takes place at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 21.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society says its mission is to “preserve and promote the region’s rich heritage and history through conservation, collaboration, advocacy and education for the benefit of current and future generations.”

The annual fundraiser helps the organization accomplish that goal.

With hits like “We're Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time)”, “Raise a Little Hell”and “The Boys in the Bright White Sportscar,” Trooper was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2023.

Trooper last played in Kelowna at the Rock the Lake festival in 2022

Tickets to the show, at $99, can be found here.