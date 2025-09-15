Kelowna News

Kelowna man convicted of drug trafficking loses appeal, despite Charter breach

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police found drugs, cash and and gang apparel at a Kelowna home on Dec. 8, 2019..

A Kelowna man who was convicted of drug trafficking in 2023 and sentenced to four years in jail has lost his appeal of his conviction, despite the Appeals court finding police violated his Charter rights.

The convictions of four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing a Taser stem from a police raid at 505 Valley Road on the evening of Dec. 19, 2018 following a nine-day RCMP investigation.

In the home's master bedroom, police found 284 fentanyl pills, 8.1 grams of powdered fentanyl, 49.3 grams of methamphetamine and 26.7 grams of cocaine, along with two scales and $8,000 in cash in a safe.

Police also found clothing and a wall plaque bearing the name of the B.C.-based gang “Independent Soldiers” and “IS" in the home. At trial, Kyle Hollaman denied having any relationship with the Independent Soldiers.

The Crown's case against Hollaman was circumstantial, as he was one of five people in the house when the raid occurred, and one of two people on the home's lease.

But the Crown relied on a number of documents found in the master bedroom bearing Hollaman's name to show the drugs were in his possession, despite Hollaman claiming he had no idea why his documents were there.

Seized items 'over-held' by police

In his appeal, Hollaman said police had breached his Charter rights by holding onto a number of items that had been seized, including documents, clothing and cash, for longer than the three months that's allowed under the legislation.

To hold onto seized items longer than three months, police must obtain permission from a judge.

In his ruling on the appeal, Justice Paul Riley agreed that police failed to do so, holding onto the items for an additional three months before judicial permission was sought.

Police also “over-held” the cash for another three-month period after their first judicial order expired and the other items for another five-month period.

Justice Riley ruled that this breached Hollaman's Section 8 Charter rights to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.

An 'oversight'

Hollaman argued that these breaches should lead to the exclusion of the documents at his trial, which the Crown relied on to connect him to the drugs.

But while Justice Riley agreed that the documents were “obtained in a manner that infringed on Mr. Hollaman's Charter rights,” he disagreed they should be excluded as evidence.

While Hollaman characterized the police conduct as “negligent” or “reckless,” Justice Riley accepted the RCMP's claim that it had been an “oversight.”

“The evidence was lawfully seized under a valid search warrant,” Justice Riley wrote in his decision.

“The police made efforts to comply with the s. 490 regime, and although they failed to fully meet their obligations by obtaining further detention orders in a timely fashion, their failures were not a product of indifference, ignorance, or deliberate disregard.

“The admission of this evidence was an important component of the Crown’s circumstantial case against Mr. Hollaman, and its exclusion would exact a toll on the truth-seeking function of the trial in relation to very serious criminal offences. The societal interest in adjudication of the case on its merits therefore weighs heavily in favour of admission.”

As a result, Hollaman's appeal was dismissed and his conviction stands.