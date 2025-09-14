Kelowna News

Kelowna residents and visitors rave about CCMA Week as city hosts country music’s biggest stars

Madison Reeve

As the 2025 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) wrapped up Saturday night at Prospera Place, locals and visitors alike were still buzzing about the excitement that took over Kelowna throughout the week.

Country Music Week ran from September 10 to 13, bringing live performances, fan events, and artist meet-and-greets to venues across the city, leading up to the star-studded awards show — the first time Kelowna has hosted the CCMAs.

Castanet hit the streets to see how residents and visitors have been enjoying the festivities.

One visitor from Victoria described the week as “fabulous,” highlighting one of the many free events offered downtown.

“Tuesday night we went to The Keg and they host a free event and we got wine and beer and appetizers and a couple of different artists — it was really, really well done,” they said.

A local couple who attended several events over the weekend said they were impressed by how the city came together to support the national music celebration.

“Just seeing how Kelowna has rallied and put on so many shows and events for CCMA Week, it’s pretty awesome,” one of them said.

Another visitor, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, praised the atmosphere and scenic locations of the venues.

“It’s amazing. Just hits different when it’s on the waterfront,” they said.

Saturday night's awards show at Prospera Place capped off a week of celebration that many hope to see return in future years.