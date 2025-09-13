Kelowna News

Annual kikinee Festival celebrates spawning Kokanee at Mission Creek

Kokanee return to creek

People of all ages were out at Kelowna's Mission Creek Regional Park Saturday to learn about the spawning Kokanee salmon.

The annual kikinee Festival celebrates the return of the Kokanee to Mission Creek, which began about a week ago and will continue through the end of September.

“If you come to a place like Mission Creek or Hardy Falls down in Peachland you'll see salmon in the creeks that are spawning and these are salmon that have been living for three or four years in Okanagan Lake and now that they're spawning age they'll be swimming upstream to spawn,” said Risti Lesperance, Regional District of Central Okanagan park interpreter.

“Once they spawn that's the end of the life cycle for the adults and the eggs will grow and incubate and hatch over the winter and the salmon fry will make their way down to Okanagan Lake in the spring.”

Lesperance said the start of this year's spawn has been a little slower in Mission Creek, but peak spawning will take place in mid- to late-September.

The spawning salmon have also attracted the local black bears to Mission Creek, so Lesperance said it's important to keep an eye out for them in the park.

“We do have bear sightings everyday,” said Lesperance. “All the bear sightings so far is just normal bear activity; bears looking for fish, bears looking for berries, bears looking for food.

“It's a good idea to walk with a partner, walk with a group. Bears can hear us, they can smell us coming and they just want to stay out of our way.”