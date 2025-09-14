Kelowna News

KF Aerospace fulfils Purolator contract with purchase of third cargo plane

Photo: KF Aerospace KF Aerospace has purchased this plane from a Congo airline.

KF Aerospace has found the third and final airplane required to fulfil its contract with Purolator.

The Kelowna company recently purchased its third ATR 72-500 from FlyCAA, which is a regional passenger and cargo airline in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. KF’s 10-year contract to manage Purolator’s B.C. feeder network called for three planes—two containerized and one bulk loaded—to ensure efficient and reliable cargo service.

“The acquisition of this third aircraft represents a continued investment in the modernization of our air cargo fleet,” KF Capital CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release. “As part of our fleet upgrade strategy for our long-standing partnership with Purolator, this aircraft further supports our commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable service for Purolator’s B.C. feeder network.”

The plane will undergo a large cargo door conversion at KF Aerospace this fall and be put into service before the end of the year.

One of its three planes is now in service, and the second will start delivering packages this fall.