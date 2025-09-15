Fuel Good Day on Tuesday will raise money for Canuck Place Children's Hospice
Fuel up on Fuel Good Day
If you can hold off on filling your gas tank until Tuesday, do so.
That’s because Sept. 16 is Fuel Good Day at Otter Co-op gas bar locations throughout Western Canada. The company will donate five cents of every litre of gas sold at its locations on Tuesday to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.
Canuck Place provides pediatric palliative care and support for families, ensuring that children and families facing serious illnesses receive the compassionate care they deserve.
Fuel Good Day has raised more than $4.9 million since it was created in 2017. Last year’s tally was more than $700,000, which set a record for the largest amount raised.
“With your help, we want to make this the best Fuel Good Day yet,” Otter Co-op wrote in a press release. “No matter where your fuel gauge needle falls on (Tuesday), stop by your local Co-op gas bar and fill up to fuel good.”
There are 14 Otter Co-op gas bar locations in the Thompson-Okanagan, from Kamloops to Osoyoos.
