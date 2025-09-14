Kelowna News

Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association holding annual summit in Kelowna

TOTA summit, AGM on tap

Photo: TOTA TOTA is hosting its annual general meeting and summit in October.

The region’s tourism stakeholders will descend upon Kelowna next month to discuss the future of the industry.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, in partnership with Tourism Kelowna, will host its annual general meeting and summit Oct. 22 and 23 at KF Centre for Excellence. The theme of this year’s event is “New Routes, Bold Futures: Navigating Tourism’s Transformation.”

“Strength lies in community, collaboration and confidence,” TOTA chief executive officer Ellen Walker-Matthews said in a press release. “This year’s summit is an opportunity to unite as an industry, share insights and explore bold ideas that will shape the future of tourism in our region.

“It is also about preparing our industry to meet opportunities ahead with confidence. I encourage all tourism professionals to join us in Kelowna this October and be part of these important conversations.”

The first day of the event, Wednesday, Oct. 22, will consist of the annual general meeting, opening remarks and a welcome reception. The second day, Thursday, Oct. 23, will feature keynotes and panel discussions on travel trade, innovative transportation, technology, culinary tourism, wellness, agritourism and the economic value of tourism.

More information about the AGM and summit can be found on the TOTA website here.