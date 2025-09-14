GreenStep offering free training series to help businesses take climate action
Climate plans for business
Kelowna businesses this fall can take advantage of a free climate action program.
The City of Kelowna is working with GreenStep to offer the GreenStep Climate Action Program, a free four-part training series built for Kelowna business owners and leaders who want to reduce costs, strengthen their operations, and show real climate leadership.
The program consists of four interactive, one-hour sessions online, a climate action assessment, free energy assessment and rebate insights, a personalized step-by-step action plan and tools to support long-term change.
The first cohort of the GreenStep Climate Action Program will begin this Tuesday, Sept. 16, while the second one will start on Oct. 23.
The sessions will cover topics like low carbon transportation energy; energy, waste and water efficiency; and local purchasing and community impact.
Businesses can register and find out more about the program here.
