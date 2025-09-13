Kelowna News

Firefighting testing puts up white cloud at Kelowna airport

Firefighting testing at YLW

Photo: Wayne Moore Airport rescue firefighting vehicle's dry chemical testing took place at YLW Saturday morning.

While there appeared to be a cloud of smoke coming from the south end of the Kelowna International Airport Saturday morning, there's no cause for concern.

YLW Senior Manager of Safety and Security Neil Drachenberg says crews are doing testing on the airport rescue firefighting vehicles, testing out their dry chemical extinguishing systems.

Drachenberg says the firefighting crews need to test all their systems annually to ensure functionality.

What may have appeared to be smoke was actually a cloud of the dry chemicals that were being tested.

The test was expected to take less than an hour and has likely wrapped up by now.