Big White hopes to cash in on exposure from events like CCMA's and Memorial Cup

Biggie business booming

Photo: Wolf's Lodge Business at Big White is on the rise.

The ski season may still be a few months away, but Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall says bookings for the season are coming in fast.

"Our biggest motto right now on the phones and everything, 'if you're going to sleep on it, you're not going to sleep in it', is sort of our tagline right now, because there's lots of people shopping, and there's only so many good units."

Ballingall has been on a whirlwind marketing tour trying to encourage skiers on Vancouver Island to choose Big White as their winter ski destination.

"It's Pacific Coastal that opened our eyes to the Island... you've got non-stop flights from Comox to Nanaimo and Victoria. We've got WestJet from Victoria, all daily. So mom and dad or grandma and grandpa can get on the plane, they can be here in 45 minutes, instead of six or seven hours," Ballingall says.

According to Big White's Airbnb data, using the service on the hill continues to rise in popularity. Stats from AirDNA show that revenue per month has continued to climb. Total market revenue over the past two years, with the most popular choice, house rentals, has jumped from just over $3 million in 2024 to just under $4.5 million in 2025.

"It tells you that the consumer is very willing to work through the Airbnb system. The consumer thinks it's a very reliable platform to book a family holiday. It's a lot of money. Some of these units are $2,000 to $3,500 a night," says Ballingall.

Overall, visits to the resort's website indicate a 42% year-over-year jump with 25,300 site visits generating 70,330 page views:

Local visits are up 30% to 4,505.

Lower Mainland visits are up 12% to 3,539.

Visits from BC overall up 37% to 11,669.

Visits from Alberta up 12% to 982.

Visits from Ontario up 41% to 2,413.

Visits from Washington up 70% to 665.

Visits from Australia up 50% to 3,023.

Season Pass page activity is up 59% to 6,162 visits.

Accommodation Book Online activity is up 120% to 3,759 visits.

Blog content is up 85% to 3,600 visits.

The Ski School section as a whole received 1,064 visits, up 67% year over year.

Events Summary - 1,559 visits, up 50% year over year.

As far as what the weather will bring, Ballingall says they are keeping a close eye on the Farmer's Almanac.

"t's going to be a wet winter. A wet winter for us, is snow. I think what's resonating with the people from the east is that there's no snow making. It's all 100% natural snow," he said.

"You know, people talk about climate change, well, it's not affecting Big White yet. We had over 24 feet of snow last year."

Ballingall also says events like this week's Canadian Country Music Awards really help sell the Kelowna brand to different audiences.

"It's just a bumper for the brand 'Kelowna', and everyone's putting on a good show."

Ballingall hopes the exposure and word of mouth being generated will translate into more skiers visiting and staying at the resort.

"We had such a great time at the Country Music Awards, let's come back for golf, let's come back for the lake, or let's come back to ski. It's like the Memorial Cup, you benefit for years and years and years from events like this," Ballingall says.

Big White expects to open Thursday, Nov. 27.