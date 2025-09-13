Woman texted friend about accused killer's anger and controlling nature in the hours before her death

Photo: Brandon Davina Brandon Davina

“He is very pushy and controlling,” Brianna Jankauskas texted her best friend about her alleged killer on the night she died. “His anger is terrible ... he's a f***ing drunk.”

Tiana Dupont detailed a best friend’s worst nightmare in Kelowna court Friday, as she combed through her texts with Jankauskas in the hours leading up to her death during a date that had gone terribly wrong.

Jankauskas was found suffering from significant head injuries at the Rutland home of Brandon Davina on the evening of Aug. 21, 2023 and she was pronounced dead a short time later. Davina, now 40 years old, was arrested the next morning and was charged with second-degree murder.

His trial began this past week with a voir dire – a “trial within a trial” – where the Crown is looking to have several pieces of evidence ruled admissible.

Davina formally pleaded not guilty to the charge earlier this week, appearing in Kelowna court by way of video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Friday saw testimony from Jankauskas' best friend, Tiana Dupont, as the Crown works to have text messages that were exchanged between the two leading up to Jankauskas' death ruled admissible.

Opening her testimony, Dupont described Jankauskas as "very joyful, bubbly" and "very caring" and said she "could always see the good in everybody."

'Pushy and controlling'

Jankauskas, who lived in Peachland at the time, had been staying with Dupont in August 2023, helping Dupont, her fiancé and two young children move from the Carr's Landing area to Vernon. It was a hectic time for Dupont, as her family was evacuated from their Carr's Landing home in mid-August due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, complicating the move.

On the afternoon of Aug. 20, Jankauskas texted Dupont that she was “kinda nervous” about meeting a man she had met on the internet. Dupont replied “Aw don’t be, he could be a good guy.”

Some time after 5 p.m., Jankauskas was picked up in Vernon by the man. They had planned to have dinner at his house in Kelowna's Rutland area. She told Dupont she believed the man was 31 years old, lived on Hardie Road and that he would drive her home after their dinner.

Jankauskas texted her later that night that things were going well and that she would be staying at his house that night because Davina had been drinking.

“He wants me here tomorrow all day but idk [I don't know] about that,” she texted at 10:13 p.m. “I want to come back tomorrow.”

The next morning, Jankauskas again said Davina would drive her back to Vernon that day, but by 6 p.m., the plans had changed again.

“Ugg,” she texted. “I will be back at your place tomorrow, he has to work so I'm hoping I can get out tomorrow while he's gone, but have to figure out how to get back.”

At 8:38 p.m., Jankauskas' texts about her situation had become even more concerning.

“If I could find a way back now I would. That's why I'm going to leave while he's not here tomorrow cuz he is not the one for me,” she wrote. “He is very pushy and controlling. I have to now figure out how to hide hickeys on my neck. His anger is terrible, I just want to leave but I can't til he goes to work in the morning and I don't know, he's a f***ing drunk.”

At this point, Dupont told Jankauskas to call the police.

“Call cops on him, who cares if he's drunk, cops would even drive you home,” Dupont texted at 8:50 p.m.

“Back to your place?” Jankauskas replied.

“Ya, just tell them you live in Vernon. Cops would drive you but you have to call on him," Dupont said.

Jankauskas never responded back. Dupont testified that she felt Jankauskas may have been in danger at this point, but she didn't know the address of where Jankauskas was.

Forty-five minutes after Jankauskas' last text to Dupont, a man using Davina's phone called 911 and said someone was “dying on my couch right now.” Emergency crews responded to Davina's home on Hardie Road and found Jankauskas suffering from serious head injuries. She died a short time later.

Dupont said she learned about Jankauskas' death the next morning when an RCMP officer contacted her.

Jankauskas was texting with another friend during the night of her death as well, but those texts have not yet been disclosed in court.

Voir dire continues

The voir dire in Davina's trial is scheduled to run through most of September, as the Crown seeks to have several pieces of evidence deemed admissible.

These include the text messages between Jankauskas and her two friends, texts between Davina and his boss, a “spontaneous utterance” Davina made to police when he was arrested in Rutland the morning after Jankauskas had died, and a phone call Davina made to a friend shortly before his arrest, a part of which was recorded by a police officer.

After the admissibility of this evidence is ruled upon by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrich, Davina's main trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 3.

Davina was convicted in 2024 of a separate domestic assault, which occurred in February 2022. He was handed a 60-day sentence for the assault with a weapon conviction.