'Absolute tragedy': Kelowna's top cop says change is needed

A Kelowna woman’s death has prompted a widespread call for change that the city’s top police officer is amplifying.

“(Bailey McCourt’s death) is an absolute tragedy,” Kelowna’s officer in charge, Supt. Chris Goebel said in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think this is something that shakes people to the core.”

Goebel said that it’s particularly frustrating that the system — that means the police and the Crown — “followed the appropriate steps and this still occurred.”

McCourt, a mother of two, was killed in a parking lot on July 4. Her friend was also attacked and left with injuries.

Her estranged husband, James Plover, was charged with second degree murder not long after.

On the day of the attack, Plover had been convicted of uttering threats and assault by choking in a domestic violence case, but he wasn’t held in custody, pending his sentencing.

“So if we followed the appropriate steps and this was still able to happen, then there's an issue with a system, and something needs to change,” Goebel said.

“I think, from our perspective, we can advocate for change, and I'm aware of her family has advocated and has written a letter to the federal government, and I've reviewed that letter, and I am fully supportive of all the recommendations that the letter has made.”

Goebel said that the police, like everybody else who is outraged by the fatal attack on McCourt by her estranged husband, want a better system.

“(We) want to ensure that there is a system set up to protect the vulnerable and to make sure that these types of things don't happen again,” he said.

A change to the justice system called Bailey’s Law includes a recommendation for GPS monitoring and a provincial registry of convicted domestic offenders.

They are also advocating for presumptive first-degree murder charges for domestic homicide committed by an accused with a history of domestic violence, along with risk assessment tools and judicial education regarding those likely to reoffend.

In addition, they also want to see stricter domestic violence bail laws.

On Saturday McCourt's family, friends and the community at large gathered to remember the young mother.