Comedian Herb Dixon brings full throttle comedy to Kelowna for two nights

Photo: Trainwreck comedy The 'Harley Guy' Herb Dixon roars back into Kelowna for two shows.

If you're looking for a laugh and a night out after the Canadian Country Music Awards have wrapped up, Train Wreck Comedy has the ticket.

Herb Dixon, the 'Harley Guy', is performing two nights in Kelowna. The first show is Friday, September 19 at the Grand Okanagan Resort, and the second show is on Saturday, September 20, at Freddy’s Brewpub.

Dixon is best known for his Harley Davidson impression. He has performed in front of packed houses, everywhere from the 17,000-seat grandstand at the Calgary Stampede to Harley Davidson’s 100-year anniversary celebration, where he shared the stage with blues legend B.B. King.

Dixon has opened for the Doobie Brothers, the Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, and LeAnn Rimes, and even revved up the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally before Kenny Chesney.

“Herb Dixon doesn’t just do comedy. He takes the crowd for a spin, and by the end of the night everyone’s riding shotgun on the funniest Harley you’ve ever heard,” says Train Wreck Comedy founder Rob Balsdon.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.