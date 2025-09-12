Kelowna's Phil Johnson retiring from daily show after 55 years in broadcasting

Photo: AM1150 Phil Johnson is retiring after 55 years in broadcasting

Phil Johnson will bid farewell to his loyal audience for the last time Oct. 3.

After 55 years in broadcasting, the iconic 77-year-old host of the morning show on AM1150 has announced his retirement..

While he is signing off from his daily morning show, Johnson says he isn’t going anywhere.

“It’s time to find a new part of me. I’m a storyteller so what does that storytelling look like, what do I want to do, what do I want to say,” Johnson told Castanet News.

“I will do a one hour Thursday morning special where I will talk in-depth with somebody about something that has sparked my curiosity or a local issue that is requiring conversation.

“We are also talking about the potential for a 90-second mini editorial."

Johnson, who was born in Spirit River, Alta., began his broadcast career 55 years ago at CKKR in Rosetown, Sask.

“I was doing all nights. I was talking to truckers and everybody else as they were making their way across the province of Saskatchewan.”

He worked at various stations in news and behind the scenes in marketing and sales before coming to Kelowna when The Bullet was launched in sales and sales management.

“It was when the fires of 2003 happened...and because of the fires we were going to go 24/7 I was asked if I would take an air shift.

“They got calls from people asking who was that on the radio right now and why isn't he on regularly.”

After the fires he was asked to take a regular news shift which evolved into the morning show when AM1150 changed from oldies to a news, talk and sports format.

Over his 55 years in the industry, Johnson says one event sticks out.

It was in 1984 when he was both on air and doing promotional marketing for LG73 in Vancouver.

“In those days, radio could do pretty much anything, and I created a promotion for the PNE called ‘Win a Flight into the Future.’”

I took three couples to Cape Canaveral in Florida, and we were there to watch Marc Garneau be the first Canadian launched into space.”

Johnson, who survived a stroke, says health-wise, he feels great and looks forward to the next chapter in his life and the multitude of stories he hopes to share with his radio audience.