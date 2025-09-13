Kelowna buzzing ahead of 2025 CCMA Awards show Saturday night

Madison Reeve

Kelowna is in the spotlight this week as the city gets ready to host the 2025 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards on Saturday, September 13, at Prospera Place.

The high-profile event caps off a packed Country Music Week that’s already brought a wave of interviews, concerts, and fan experiences to venues across the city.

It’s the first time Kelowna has hosted the CCMAs — and with thousands of fans, artists, and industry professionals in town, the week is projected to contribute close to $12 million to the local economy.

Among the many artists making appearances this week, Castanet sat down with Jess Moskaluke, who’s up for Female Artist of the Year.

"It's been a few years since I've been nominated, and this year feels a little extra special, because I think that the Canadian country music game in the female category is like at an all time high, and I can't believe that anyone would consider me among those other women. So it's really special. It's been very cool to watch."

Moskaluke says she has been impressed with the city’s energy this week and the turnout from fans.

"I love Kelowna. I'm so happy and thankful that the ccmas are here this year, the city has done such a great job of, like, having activations all throughout and just really, like getting into the country spirit," she said.

The 43rd annual CCMA Awards kick off Saturday at 5:00 p.m.