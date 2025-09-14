Kelowna News
Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Madison Reeve
This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Gemini.
Gemini is a sweet little girl who is 8 months old.
She loves cuddles and pets.
If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
