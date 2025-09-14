281217
Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Madison Reeve - Sep 14, 2025 / 3:00 pm | Story: 571953

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Gemini.

Gemini is a sweet little girl who is 8 months old.

She loves cuddles and pets.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday

