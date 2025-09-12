Old Dominion heading to Kelowna for tour stop

Photo: Dove Shore. Old Dominion will be performing in Kelowna next May.

The band Old Dominion will bring their How Good Is That tour to Kelowna next year.

The quintet will be performing at Prospera Place, May 4, 2026, along with Phil Vassar and Sacha.

“We have had the time of our lives playing the hits and introducing Barbara across America this year,” frontman Matthew Ramsey said in a media release.

“Now it’s time to visit our friends abroad again. We can’t wait to get back to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada to connect with the international Odies.”

Tickets for the Canadian leg will be available via fan club presale starting on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time with public onsale beginning on Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Old Dominion started as a bunch of friends who bonded while slugging it out in the Nashville songwriting machine. They decided to form their own band and drove a beat-up van around regional tours in the southeastern United States.

Ten years on later, the quintet — Ramsey, guitarist/vocalist Brad Tursi, keyboardist/guitarist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers — have risen from scrappy road warriors to entertainers of the highest echelon, their songs echoing out over festival fields and filling arenas.

OLD DOMINION CANADIAN 2026 TOUR DATES

April 23 - Hamilton, ON // TD Coliseum

April 24 - Ottawa, ON (Live Nation) // Hard Rock Live

April 25 - Quebec City, QC // Le Centre Videotron

May 1 - Winnipeg, MB // Canada Life Centre

May 2 - Saskatoon, SK // SaskTel Centre

May 4 - Kelowna, BC // Prospera Place

May 5 - Vancouver, BC // Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 6 - Victoria, BC // Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre



