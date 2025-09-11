Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit expanding beyond downtown core

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit will be transitioning their summer policing initiatives focused primarily on the busy downtown core, to extend to other areas in the City of Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP says its unit that targets social disorder, drug use and trafficking is expanding its focus beyond the downtown core.

“We recognize that there are other areas in our city that require the enhanced policing that our team has been delivering downtown on a regular basis, including the Rutland, Mission and Pandosy communities,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Crime Reduction Unit.

"The unit operates proactively by identifying and targeting complex social disorder issues, problem residences and known offenders who negatively impact the sense of safety throughout an entire community."

The Crime Reduction Unit provides enhanced police visibility including bike and ATV patrols, as well as covert special projects using surveillance and criminal intelligence analysis.

“As we move some of our resources out of the downtown core, we will be immediately focusing our attention to the Rutland community as early as next week,” says Sgt. Powrie.

“Our goal is to make an immediate and meaningful statement on the issues that concern our residents and business community."

The Kelowna RCMP is urging residents to report crime when they see it. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. The detachment's non-emergency line is 250-762-3300.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.