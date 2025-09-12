Residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood lobby for bird cannon bylaw

Cindy White

People who live near a vineyard just off Glenmore Road in Kelowna have had enough.

They are pushing the city to enact a bylaw to restrict the use of propane cannons on agricultural property that abuts neighbourhoods like theirs.

“It’s going off every three minutes, about five loud bangs that sound like gunfire. They’re ricocheting off the mountain behind my house,” said Alex Griggs, who started a local Facebook group called Stop the Propane Cannons in North Glenmore.

There are provincial guidelines for the use of audible bird scare devices, including how often they can be deployed, but they are only guidelines. The residents have tried going through the formal farm practice complaints process. They were told by the regional BC Agriculture office that the leaseholder of the property at 2181 Scenic Road does not want to use any other method of bird control.

It’s not just disrupting homeowners. It was an irritant this summer for guests staying at Apple Valley Orchard and RV Park on Union Road.

“The first night when they’re there, I do explain it to them because it scares them. It sounds like gunshots,” said RV park operator Tjishe Van der Meer.

“When I explain what’s going on, they kind of accept it, but getting woken up at 6:45 every morning while you’re on holiday is not the finest thing.”

North Glenmore residents believe the city should step in, like other municipalities in B.C. have done in recent years. Abbotsford passed a bylaw that requires farmers who use the devices to register them annually. The aim of the bylaw, said the City of Abbotsford, is “to ensure that the use of audible bird scare devices is respectful of other residents”.

The City of Kelowna was asked to comment. In an email to Castanet, it said the issue of agricultural air cannons is “not within the municipal jurisdiction” and referred us to the province.

“The formal farm practice complaints process is through the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board (BCFIRB). The province has a process for these complaints, with staff who investigate and a tribunal to adjudicate,” said the email.

Griggs argues that more can be done.

“The City of Kelowna has signed on to be a regulated agricultural zone, which allows them a little bit more flexibility to allow them to put in bylaws to actually stop this kind of thing from happening in neighbourhoods,” said Griggs.

Van der Meer says there are other, less intrusive ways to keep wildlife away from crops. They use nets to protect the fruit at Apple Valley Orchard.

“We would like to see that they come up with different solutions to protect the grapes instead of disturbing the whole neighbourhood,” he said.

“The city is growing and I know agriculture is very important, but there are new ways of protecting your harvest.”

Griggs adds that the noise is severely impacting residents, pets and nearby schools. “As someone who works from home, I can stay firsthand, it’s become unbearable.”