Firefighters and first responders in Kelowna honour the fallen of 9/11

Rob Gibson

Firefighters and first responders took part in the annual 9/11 ceremony and stair climb at Sutherland Park Thursday morning.

A full honour guard including bagpipes and drums ceremony was held to remember the 9/11 attacks and those who willingly gave their lives to save others that day.

"It's an opportunity for all of us as emergency services to come together and honour the many members, not just fire but police, paramedics, that fell on 9/11 and it's important for us to be able to get together and honour the memory of those members," says assistant fire chief Shawn Wudrich.

The honour guard led off the 24th annual event. The walk is designed to replicate the 110-storey trek to the top of the former World Trade Center towers in New York.

"You know, we're here to recognize, and realize that we're all human and make sure that we all look after each other and take care of one another," says assistant fire chief Dennis Craig.