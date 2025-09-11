Gory videos of Kirk killing in view of young people; Central Okanagan School District addresses concerns

Photo: The Canadian Press A teenager uses his mobile phone to access social media, Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image VIA AP)

Graphic images from the assassination of an American political figure flooded social media channels Wednesday and, in turn, seeped into the view of young people and raised concerns at Central Okanagan schools.

"We understand and share the apprehension that children and adults alike feel when encountering the circulating media of Wednesday’s fatal incident at Utah Valley University," Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a letter distributed to parents on Thursday.

"Charlie Kirk's prominence on social media made him well known among many of our young people and graphic videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media."

Gory footage of the killing appeared in real time on X, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and millions have viewed the incident. The unedited view of a killing is a departure from traditional news coverage and schools are addressing concerns that are arising.

"When there is the potential for trauma from graphic content circulating in media, we work with Safer Schools Together and our critical incident teams to ensure staff are mindful of the impact it can have on school communities," Al Lalonde, assistant superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools said in an emailed statement about whether schools would address footage of Charles Kirk's killing.

"As we recommend for families, we listen to kids and have age-appropriate conversations about their concerns if they ask about troubling content they've seen online."

In Central Okanagan Public Schools said students will be supported if they struggle to process incidents such as this.

"We remind adults to have conversations about, and model with our own behaviours, the additional traumatic impact for individuals when upsetting images are re-circulated," LaLonde said.

"We respectfully suggest that individuals do not watch, repost, or share videos of the tragedy."

During times of crisis, the school district said it is vital to support children with open, safe conversation, allowing them to express their feelings to a parent, caregiver, or adult they trust.

Parents are being encouraged to check in with children about what they see and hear; allow children to express their emotions in their own words; acknowledge feelings – our children look to us for cues on how to process upsetting information; model mindfulness and self-care - talk openly about ways we can manage stress; and stick to routines and healthy habits that provide comfort in times of uncertainty.

They also pointed out that children may not always want to talk to parents and should be reminded of other safe adults in their lives they may wish to speak to.